Drones Are Delivering Chipotle Burritos to College Students

It's 2016, and burritos are literally falling from the sky. Or, more appropriately, being delivered via drone to students at Virginia Tech university, courtesy of Chipotle and Google's parent company, Alphabet.

The FAA-approved program, which is set to start later this month, is a just a test run from Project Wing, Alphabet's proposed drone delivery service, and will only last a few weeks. Still, the prospect of welcoming burritos from the sky must sound heavenly to college students, who are often wont to devouring Chipotle en masse.

Dave Vos, who heads Project Wing, said in a statement following the announcement: "It’s the first time that we’re actually out there delivering stuff to people who want that stuff,” which is a nice way of saying that Alphabet knows its targeted demographic pretty damn well.