Chipotle Just Made a Major Change to Its Burritos

Finally, there's some good news for Chipotle. Just weeks after an industry survey named the burrito purveyor America's favorite fast food Mexican chain, it looks like the company has earned itself some even bigger bragging rights: all of its food is officially preservative free.

On Tuesday, Chipotle announced that it has finally completed its longtime quest to serve a menu totally free of preservatives and other additives, with the launch of all-new, revamped tortillas for its burritos, tacos, and chips. After two years of research and development, the chain is now serving flour tortillas with just five ingredients -- flour, water, canola oil, salt, and yeast -- and corn tortillas used for chips with just two ingredients -- corn masa flour and water -- at its restaurants across the US. The old tortillas contained preservatives and dough conditioners.