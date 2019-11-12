Just Kidding, Chipotle's New Carne Asada Steak Isn't Leaving the Menu Yet

Chipotle's latest meat offering, carne asada, was supposed to leave menus this month. The Mexican-inspired chain said the strips of steak would last until December at the very latest. If this were still the case, it'd be extremely disappointing -- the new steak received much fanfare, thanks to its tenderness and bright flavors. Thankfully, that plan has changed.
It looks like Chipotle realized having a product that customers were wild about, and then promptly taking it away, would upset a lot of fans (ahem, Popeyes and Taco Bell). Instead, the burrito slinger is extending the limited offering of carne asada through the rest of the year and into the first bit of 2020, with plans to possibly make it a permanent fixture at the fast casual restaurant.
“We’re incredibly encouraged by the customer response to carne asada and are exploring options to add this as a permanent menu item in the future,” Brian Niccol, CEO of Chipotle, said in a press release. “Our mission is to cultivate a better world and we’re committed to doing so responsibly with our people, farms, animals and the environment in mind.”
So, if you were overzealously stuffing yourself with Chipotle carne asada due to its impending departure, you can rest easy for now. At the very least, Chipotle's carne asada will get us through the winter.
