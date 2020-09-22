Chipotle’s Carne Asada Option Is Coming Back & You Can Get Early Access

Chipotle is all about options; you build your meal how you want it. And now, the burrito purveyor is adding yet another option to its ingredients lineup with the return of a limited edition favorite. Carne Asada is back at Chipotle, but only for a little while, so don’t wait to treat yourself.

The company announced the return of the fan-favorite protein on Tuesday. The premium steak option will be available at Chipotle stores across the United States and Canada. It’ll also make its debut in France, so if you happen to be there and craving Chipotle, you’re in luck.

“To bring back Carne Asada to our menu, we underwent an extensive vetting process to find more suppliers that meet our stringent Food with Integrity standards,” Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “Our fans love our Carne Asada because they can taste the care and culinary expertise that goes into this recipe from farm to bowl.”

From September 22 through September 23, Chipotle Rewards members will get VIP access to Carne Asada via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. The rest of us will have to wait. Then, from September 23 through September 27, Carne Asada will be available as a digital-only menu option. Finally, stating September 28, it’ll be available at Chipotle eateries all over.

It’s unclear how long Carne Asada will be back at Chipotle. We suggested taking advantage as often as you can for as long as you can, but that’s just our advice.

If you’ve never had Carne Asada from Chipotle, it’s a delightful alternative to the menu’s standard steak option. It’s grilled up fresh in small batches, seasoned with various spices, sliced up into perfectly burrito/bowl-sized bits, and served up with a squeeze of lime and a dash of cilantro.