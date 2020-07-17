We Tasted Chipotle's New Cauliflower Rice to See if It's Any Good

It’s not often that Chipotle adds something new to its menu. And when it does, it’s not always a hit on the first try (ahem, anyone remember that first queso attempt?). But now, in a moment where everyone seems to have reached quarantine bread-baking fatigue, the burrito chain is giving us a new way to opt for something a bit healthier. After hinting in February that more plant-based food options were coming soon, Chipotle recently started serving all-new Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice as part of a trial run at select locations in Denver and Wisconsin.

But does this low-carb, veggie-based substitute for grains have what it takes to become a permanent menu fixture? I set off to the nearest Chipotle in the Mile High City to find out.

Interestingly, I wasn’t able to preorder the new option -- there was no cauliflower rice on the online to-go menu to be found. But in person, there it was. Right next to its traditional rice counterpart. The added veg comes with a cost. It’s an extra $2 to substitute it on your favorites. If you’re also an “add guac” kind of person, your chicken bowl can quickly climb to over $11 before tax. But a couple bucks isn’t a big sacrifice in the name of health… right? Especially if you’re not sacrificing when it comes to flavor.