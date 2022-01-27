Chipotle Changed Its Name to ‘Chicotle’ on Twitter—Here's Why

If you just so happen to follow Chipotle on Twitter, you may have noticed its handle change to "Chicotle." That's not a typo, we promise. It is the result of one mega-famous Korean pop star, Jungkook from BTS, mispronouncing the brand's name recently. On Sunday, the K-pop group's YouTube page dropped behind-the-scenes footage of the band members during a filming of The Late Late Show with James Corden. In the two-minute video, we see main vocalist Jungkook quizzically opening Chipotle's signature Burrito Bowl and asking,"How do I eat this?"

As he stirs together the Tex-Mex concoction, he asks, "What is this, Chicotle?" Band member and rapper, J-Hope, chimes in to say "I thought they said chocolate at first." After taking his first bite, looking pleased and totally engrossed in the bowl, Jungkook says, "I love this," and adds a few seconds later, "I want to eat this every day." Back on Twitter, ARMYs, BTS's affectionate name for its fans, spammed Chipotle's Twitter account with love. One user tweeted "I know what I'm having for lunch today" with a gif of Jungkook scarfing down his bowl attached. Soon after, in response to the mispronunciation, Chipotle changed its Twitter handle to "Chicotle."

Following the name change, the brand announced a new deal for American ARMYs. The official US BTS fan page account tweeted saying, "The first 7K US fans to use code NEWBIES in the Chipotle app will get a free burrito bowl." The deal, which was valid until January 31, 2022 is already over as the restaurant, as confirmed via Twitter reply, hit the 7K quota in just one day. One fan showed off her free Chipotle by crossing out the letter "P" and replacing it with the letter "C."

