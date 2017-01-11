Chipotle's Getting Sued Because of This Ad

At this point, anyone who can count knows a Chipotle burrito is a calorie bomb. Delicious, but a calorie bomb no less. And after a rough 2016, full of face-saving freebies, the fast-casual chain could really use some good press.

Today is not the day that good press comes.

Upon the nationwide launch of its newest protein, chorizo, Chipotle has prominently advertised the new menu option, with a "Featured Item" poster saying, "Try our new deliciously seasoned, perfectly grilled spicy chicken and pork sausage in a burrito with white rice, black beans, fresh tomato salsa, and a sprinkle of cheese."