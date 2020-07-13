Chipotle Is Testing New Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice Starting This Week

Back in February, Chipotle teased the launch of more plant-based food options, but was quick to clarify an Impossible Foods or Beyond Meat partnership wasn't in the works. The burrito slinger was instead focusing its attention on a different vegan-friendly trend: cauliflower rice.

Now, Chipotle is following through on its plans: Beginning July 15, you may be able get cilantro lime cauliflower rice in your burritos, burrito bowls, and salads. That is, 55 restaurants across Denver, Colorado as well as Wisconsin will be testing the new plant-based option, which features grilled cauliflower seasoned with fresh cilantro, lime, and salt.

"To date, one out of three new menu item requests from Chipotle customers is for Cauliflower Rice," chief marketing officer Chris Brandt said in a statement Monday. "We’ve answered the call from fans and created a better-for-you option that puts a delicious twist on our classic white rice recipe by using the same fresh cilantro and lime ingredients and culinary techniques."

Now let's talk about all the health stats. The cauliflower rice, which boasts just four net carbs per serving, is grain-free and compliant with Keto, Whole30, paleo, vegan, and vegetarian diets.

Though the potential for a national launch isn't confirmed (it's dependent on the product's market success), previous test options like carne asada, super greens salad mix, and queso blanco have all hit menus following their own trial runs. Really, its future at Chipotle is up to us -- so get to buying those cauliflower rice bowls. Oh, and these quesadillas, too.