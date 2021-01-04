Chipotle's New Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice Is Now Available Nationwide

Chipotle may have burned us in 2020, but we're willing to let bygones be bygones after its latest national menu debut: Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice.

Chipotle stores nationwide now offer the grain-free rice option for $2 extra on any order, an announcement we've been waiting for since its competitor Qdoba released a similar substitute last month.

“Chipotle fans have been craving more plant-powered, better-for-you options that align with the latest health trends and emphasize the benefits of real food,” said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer.

The cauliflower rice is vegan and vegetarian, of course, and also complies with keto, Whole30, and paleo diets. Like Chipotle's other ingredients, it's prepared fresh daily with grilled and riced cauliflower, hand-chopped cilantro, lime, and salt. It was tested in Wisconsin and Denver-area restaurants in 2020, where it received enough support to warrant a nationwide release.

Along with the rice, Chipotle announced four new Lifestyle Bowl combinations available for order through the company's digital platforms:

Whole30® Bowl: Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, chicken, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, and guacamole

Keto Bowl: Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, chicken, tomatillo-red salsa, cheese, and guacamole

Vegetarian Salad Bowl: Supergreens lettuce blend, Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, black beans, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, and guacamole

Vegan Bowl: Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, black beans, sofritas, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, and romaine lettuce

To help fans get a taste of the new menu items,, if the order amounts to at least $10, includes Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, and is placed on the Chipotle app or website.