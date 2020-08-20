Chipotle Just Revealed Its Super-Easy Cilantro & Lime White Rice Recipe

I've sorta, kinda, definitely gone a little overboard with the food delivery during quarantine. It's just that a heaping bowl of carnitas and corn and guacamole does wonders for the soul during a pandemic. But since it doesn't look like coronavirus is going anywhere anytime soon, I've gotta cool it on the Postmates spending.

That's not to say I can't treat myself to the joy that is a burrito bowl. I've just got make my own. Luckily, Chipotle is dropping all of its recipes on TikTok. The burrito slinger's cilantro and lime white rice is the latest. Whipping up this classic is easy enough, too -- it's just white rice, cilantro, lime, and salt.

Of course, you'll need the other fixings for the full burrito bowl experience. Pick a protein, buy some shredded lettuce and cheese, pile on some beans, maybe a dollop of sour cream, but we all know it's not complete without a healthy helping of guac and salsa. And because Chipotle would never leave us high and dry, the chain also dropped the recipes for those fan favorites.