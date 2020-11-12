Chipotle & Hinge Just Launched a 'Cuffing Season Menu' on Uber Eats

Chipotle, Hinge, and Uber Eats just joined forces to make dating in 2020 a little more enticing. The Cuffing Season Menu, available on Uber Eats through December 5, includes three customizable Chipotle meal combos that you can enjoy on your next date.

If you're unfamiliar, "cuffing season" is the time of year between October and February when cold and gloomy weather makes people crave a cozy relationship. The desire to "get cuffed" pushes singles to find a partner as quickly as possible. Hence, there are a lot of last-minute dates happening right now before the holidays kick off—and sources say that Chipotle is a shockingly common date spot.

The first menu option is The Day Date , a low-key option fit for a casual afternoon hang:

Two entrées

A side of chips & salsa

Order between 11/13-11/15 and 12/3-12/5 for $5 off

Order between 11/20-11/22 and 11/27-11/29 for free delivery

The second option is The Date Night , a heartier option better for nights in:

Two entrées

A side of chips & queso

Two Tractor beverages

Order between 11/13-11/15 and 12/3-12/5 for $8 off

Order between 11/20-11/22 and 11/27-11/29 for free delivery

The third option is The Hinge Date , a solo portion perfect for a virtual date (or to fuel your dating app swipe sesh):

One entrée

A side of chips & salsa

One Tractor beverage

Order between 11/13-11/15 and 12/3-12/5 for $3 off

Order between 11/20-11/22 and 11/27-11/29 for free delivery

Even though the Day Date and Date Night combos sound time-specific, they can be ordered all day long.

You'll only find these options on Uber Eats, but if you open the Hinge app, there are a couple surprises as well. Hinge users will receive $20 off their next three Chipotle orders delivered by Uber Eats, and there's a new profile prompt on Hinge—“I'll bring the burritos if you bring”—so you can get an idea of your matches' taste.

Whether you're actually prepping for a date or simply looking for deals, take note: The Cuffing Season Menu is live.