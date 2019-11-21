Amazon's Alexa technology does it all -- streams music on command, WebMD's your weird medical questions, and maybe records your conversations. OK, maybe that one I could do without, but whatever. It's worth it. Especially now that you can use the Chipotle skill to reorder your favorite burrito with a quick request.
Here's the real kicker, though: to celebrate the new feature, Chipotle is giving away free Amazon Echo Dots to all existing rewards members named Alexa. It's the least they can do considering the kind of teasing this app has caused. In fact, it's become such a joke that there's an entire Reddit thread asking, "People named Alexa. How has your life changed?"
As for the new Chipotle reorder feature, it's simple. Download the Amazon Alexa app, enable your Chipotle skill and link it to your profile. Bam. Just ask Alexa to "tell Chipotle to reorder my favorite for delivery" and that Carne Asada Burrito Bowl is headed your way.
"We always strive to introduce additional access points in the Chipotle ordering experience and overall digital ecosystem," Vice President of Digital Strategy and Product Management Nicole West said in a statement. "With this new skill for Alexa, our customers can get their favorite Chipotle orders delivered straight to their door in the most convenient way possible -- all they need to do is ask."
The chain has also incorporated similar voice assistant technology to all 2,500 restaurant locations.
"The system is designed to reduce friction in the restaurants so that customers can go through the entire ordering process effortlessly and employees can focus on providing the strongest possible guest experience," the company said, per a press release. "The voice automation provides the option to pay ahead and the ability to skip the line and go straight to the digital pickup shelves or drive through the Chipotlane to collect the order."
Just be careful not to order by mistake.
