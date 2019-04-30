Chipotle Is Giving Away Free Orders of Chips & Guac Today on DoorDash

The one-year anniversary of a relationship is certainly worth celebrating, but it's probably not something you should go all-out for. Just don't tell that to Chipotle and DoorDash, who are marking the first 12 months of their union with a big ol' guac & chips giveaway on Tuesday.
In honor of the anniversary of DoorDash's partnership with Chipotle, the delivery service and burrito-slinging chain are offering up a free order of chips and guac with all delivery orders of $10 or more placed through DoorDash on April 30. Considering the service delivers from over 2,200 Chipotle locations around the country, you shouldn't have trouble scoring some gratis guac and chips with your go-to burrito, burrito bowl, or taco order. Just make sure you hit the $10 minimum, and enter promo code CHIPSNGUAC at checkout to redeem the deal.
Though the free chips and guac offer is a one-day-only affair, there will be another reason to celebrate the burrito delivery-enabling couple later this week. On May 5, they're honoring Cinco de Mayo with a free delivery offer on orders of $10 or more placed through either the DoorDash or Chipotle app. The delivery charges will be waived automatically for the entirely of May 5.
If ever there were a time to indulge in Chipotle within a span of a few days, this would be it. C'mon, do it for the happy couple.
