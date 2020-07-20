Chipotle Just Revamped Its Drink Menu With New Lemonades & More

Chipotle doesn't change its menu lightly. The burrito chain's "stage gate" testing process is notoriously -- if not frustratingly -- slow. I mean, look no further than its crack at quesadillas (which are still not on the national menu!). So, it's big news when the ubiquitous burrito slinger adds one new menu item, let alone the handful it unveiled on Monday.

This time, Chipotle's adding new options to its drink menu. Starting on Tuesday, July 21, the chain will begin serving non-GMO and certified organic lemonades, aguas frescas, and tea at locations across the country. The new drinks come as part of a partnership between Chipotle and Tractor Beverage Co., a company founded by farmers. Chipotle will donate 5% of the profits from sales of the new drinks causes that support farmers, according to a press release.

Chipotle will offer four Tractor Beverage flavors exclusively for dine-in and carryout orders. Here's how the company describes them:

Organic Lemonade: This crisp organic lemonade is the perfect blend of tangy and sweet, made with real lemons and cane sugar. It also includes turmeric, known for its vitamin C content.

Organic Hibiscus Lemonade: Tart hibiscus flowers, known to be rich in potassium, are paired with fresh citrus in this riff on a classic lemonade.

Organic Mandarin Agua Fresca: This refreshing agua fresca is packed with vitamin C thanks to tart citrus, orange and tangerine.

Organic Berry Agua Fresca: Organically grown pomegranates, strawberries, and cherries are combined to make a just-sweet-enough agua fresca, which also features a hint of apple cider vinegar.

And if you're ordering Chipotle via delivery, you can get a bottled version of the aforementioned Organic Lemonade or Tractor's bottled Black Tea, which is made with Sri Lankan black tea that's mixed with cane sugar and a hint of lemon.