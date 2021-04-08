Chipotle Expanded Its Free College Program to Include More Degree Options

Chipotle has committed to expanding its debt-free degree program, now offering employees a free education if they choose from one of 100 pre-approved degrees at 10 participating colleges.

Since 2019, the company has covered 100% of education costs for employees working toward 75 different business and technology degrees. Now, the list of approved programs is growing to include a number of agriculture, culinary, and hospitality degrees, aligning with Chipotle's mission to source its ingredients responsibly.

Chipotle workers become eligible to start pursuing a fully funded education after only 120 days of employment.

Starting April 13, eligible employees can pursue a BS in Agricultural Sciences or Rangeland Sciences online from Oregon State University, which is ranked high in the nation for agriculture schools.

Later this year, eligible employees will be able to pursue associate and bachelor's culinary arts degrees online through Johnson & Wales University, or a BS in Food Industry Compliance Management at JWU. Chipotle team members will also be able to enroll in bachelor's programs in hospitality at Bellevue University, JWU, or Oregon State University.

Soon, Chipotle will also begin offering more supply chain degrees. Previously, employees could choose from programs at Bellevue University, Brandman University, and Southern New Hampshire University. In the near future, that list of schools will expand to include Oregon State University and the University of Denver.

"Diversifying our debt-free degree program with new majors and partner universities makes our educational benefits even more inclusive," said Marissa Andrada, the chief diversity, inclusion and people officer at Chipotle, in a press release. "Through our partnership with [Guild Education], we are committed to accelerating our employees' professional growth and helping them achieve personal success by offering opportunities to pursue career paths in their particular area of interest."

MORE: Chipotle's Introducing Quesadillas, Its First New Customizable Entree in 17 Years