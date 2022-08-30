Chipotle Is Testing New Chicken Al Pastor in Select Markets Right Now
We're crossing our fingers we're one of those "select markets."
The devil (and Kris Jenner) work hard, but the Chipotle Innovation Kitchen works harder. The Mexican-style fast-casual restaurant is churning out another protein for its beloved Burrito Bowls.
On Tuesday, Chipotle announced that it's officially testing Chicken Al Pastor at 94 restaurants across the Denver and Indianapolis areas. The new meat, which will be available for a limited time, features a "bold yet balanced flavor" with spicy adobo, achiote, Morita peppers, pineapple, cilantro, and fresh lime juice.
"We created Chicken Al Pastor to fuel our fans who have been craving spicy chicken from Chipotle," Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a press release. "The new menu item artfully pairs fire with flavor in a uniquely Chipotle way."
To celebrate (for those lucky enough to be in the test market), Chipotle is offering $0 delivery fees on all Chicken Al Pastor orders placed via the app or website from September 6 through September 11.