Chipotle Is Testing New Chicken Al Pastor in Select Markets Right Now

The devil (and Kris Jenner) work hard, but the Chipotle Innovation Kitchen works harder. The Mexican-style fast-casual restaurant is churning out another protein for its beloved Burrito Bowls.

On Tuesday, Chipotle announced that it's officially testing Chicken Al Pastor at 94 restaurants across the Denver and Indianapolis areas. The new meat, which will be available for a limited time, features a "bold yet balanced flavor" with spicy adobo, achiote, Morita peppers, pineapple, cilantro, and fresh lime juice.