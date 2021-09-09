Chipotle Wants to Give a Superfan Tons of Exclusive VIP Perks

Calling all Chipotle superfans. The burrito bowl purveyor is launching its first-ever Creator Class, and it's looking to invite one lucky fan to join.

Currently, the class is made up of 14 founding members known for their Chipotle content. Those founding members include Newton Nguyen, Zachary Fairhurst, Nina Marie Daniele, Kate Nnorkeliunas, Moneysigneric, Salah Brooks, and Zahra. Chipotle plans to bring on a superfan to join the class, rounding out its membership at 15.

To be considered, Chipotle lovers have to create Chipotle-focused Tiktok videos using the hashtag #chipotlecreator and #entry. Submissions are open from September 9 through September 13. The top three video entries will be shown to members of the Chipotle Creator Class so they can cast their votes to determine a winner. There is no purchase necessary to enter. You have to be 13 years old or older and get your video in before 11:59 pm on September 13.

"The Chipotle Creator Class is an entirely new approach to influence relationships that focuses on rewarding, thanking, and empowering our biggest fans," Chris Brandt, Chipotle chief marketing officer, said in a release. "We are committed to providing exclusive opportunities to our most influential superfans who have done so much to help grow our brand."

In addition to getting to be in the Chipotle Creator Class, the winner will get to enjoy some extra special perks. Chipotle will hold up to three virtual brainstorming sessions each year, allowing members of the Creator Class to share their concepts and ideas, which may be selected and used by the brand. Participants will also be compensated for each session they attend.

Other perks include free Chipotle (up to 50 free entrées), catering for them and up to 25 of their closest friends, priority consideration for paid opportunities with Chipotle, and unique Chipotle Goods swag.