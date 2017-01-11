Chipotle's Founder Says Half Its Restaurants Suck

Although Chipotle has spent much of the year instituting dozens of new food safety measures and attempting to lure customers back to its restaurants with numerous deals for free food, the burrito chain is still struggling to recover from last year's devastating food-borne illness crisis. On Monday, Chipotle Founder and co-CEO Steve Ells revealed a major problem holding it back: nearly half the chain's restaurants basically suck when it comes to customer service.

During a presentation at the Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play – It’s Not All Discretionary Conference in NYC, Ells said he's "particularly not satisfied" with the quality of customer service at many of Chipotle's restaurants. Ells, who founded Chipotle in 1993, said the company has to turn its attention back to the customer experience after primarily focusing on the new food safety procedures if it wants to make a comeback. Chipotle's sales have declined for four quarters in a row.