Chipotle Is Giving Away 250,000 Free Burritos for Healthcare Heroes

While the pandemic wasn't exactly easy on us, our job throughout was simple: stay home and stop the spread. The same can't be said for our healthcare workers, who spent the difficult year working right on the frontlines. Now, Chipotle wants to thank them.

On Wednesday, the burrito slinger announced plans to give away 250,000 meals for medical professionals and is asking fans to personally show their gratitude. Chipotle has set up virtual thank you wall where you can comment and even tag a healthcare hero directly through social media.

"Given the events of the past year, we are once again bringing our fans together to show appreciation for the heroic efforts of the healthcare community," chief marketing officer Chris Brandt said in a statement.

Here's how the deal works: At 10 am PT on Thursday, April 29, medical workers can hit up the site and claim the free burritos. You'll want to be quick about it, though, as the 250,000 available burritos will likely go fast.

The fast casual chain is also launching an egift card program beginning April 28 and matching 10% of special egift card purchases to donate towards the American Nurses Foundation. You can buy an egift card to support the organization through May 9, 2021. Chipotle is promising 10% of sales towards ANF with a minimum of $5,000 and maximum of $250,000. Don't act like you don't already spend half your paycheck on burrito bowls anyways. Snag a gift card, make a difference, and satiate that unending craving for Chipotle guac.