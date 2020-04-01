Chipotle Is Sending 100,000 Free Burritos to Healthcare Workers

As healthcare professionals and first responders fight the COVID-19 outbreak, major chains are increasingly promoting food deals aimed squarely at the folks on the frontlines. We've already seen offers for free donuts, coffee, and pizza, and now, Chipotle is getting in on the action and giving those healthcare heroes boxes of free burritos.
Through April 2, healthcare providers can register for a chance to score 25 free burritos during World Health Worker Week. With the help of delivery partner DoorDash, Chipotle will drop off boxes of its monstrous Mexican-style wraps. The chain will hand out up to 100,000 burritos for at healthcare facilities between April 6 and April 10.
"We want to express our extreme gratitude by fueling the frontline workers at healthcare facilities across the country with real food," Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a statement Wednesday. "It is our goal to bring joy and provide a little something extra for both the medical staff and our everyday guests."
To apply, submit your doctor's office or hospital deets, your personal information, and delivery date, time, and number of burritos needed for feeding your staff. The promotion is first come, first served, and 50,000 burritos are already spoken for.
"We are working to fulfill as many requests as possible with our restaurants," the company updated on the site. "If you can complete the form with your email address, we will reach out if any additional spots open up."
