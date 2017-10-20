Win a Free Year of Chipotle Just by Sending a Text Message

Halloween might now be the most wonderful time of the year.
Our spookiest season was already off to a great start when Chipotle announced that it would be handing out $3 burritos to customers who show up in their costumes from 3pm till closing time this Halloween. While that deal's undeniably great, it only lasts a day and some folks don't want to be one in a sea of Boss Babies.
But rest easy: In what's sure to be the fall harvest of a lifetime for one lucky customer, Chipotle is offering you the chance to win an entire year of free burritos for less effort than it takes to remind your mother how much you love her. (That's an opportunity that's only a text message away year-round, by the way.)
To enter, all you have to do is text "BOORITO" to 888222 by October 31, aka Halloween.
Unfortunately, only one entry is permitted per person (doubly unfortunate because BOORITO is a delightful word to type and say). Also keep in mind that there are sure to be more entries to this contest than grains of salt strewn across America by Salt Bae impersonators, but it can't hurt to try.
Worst-case scenario, you can still get a $3 burrito.
