Chipotle Is Giving Out Free Chips & Guac for the Next 4 Days

Good news! You can get a free perk from Chipotle and you don't even have to pretend to care about some obscure food holiday like National Trail Mix Without M&Ms Day. The goal here is nothing but some bonus grub.
Chipotle and delivery service Postmates are giving away $1 million worth of free chips and guacamole from October 21-24. That's a whole lot of chips. Like, at least four bags of chips and the world's largest avocado. At least. Though, you're probably thinking, Big whoop, how do I get the one bag of that pile that is rightfully mine!?
Order some boo-ritos from Chipotle through Postmates. You'll need a minimum order of at least $15. Then add the code "DIPTHECHIP." Now you're getting free guac and chips with your order, and you're free to do whatever you want with that guac. It doesn't have to go on the chips. Spread it across the top of the burrito, put it in your drink, or save it for later. The world is your oyster as far as the free guacamole you just ordered goes.
