Chipotle Is Offering Free Delivery for the Rest of March, So Get Yourself Some Guac

In this time of great uncertainty, it's reassuring to see our favorite chains catering to the limitations of consumers, especially those we rely on for -- I don't know -- five out of five of our work week lunches. We're talking about our pal Chipotle, the fast-casual burrito maker, which announced on Thursday that it's offering free delivery though the rest of the month.
The deal starts on March 15 and can be accessed through chipotle.com or via the chain's mobile app, which means you don't have to go through a third-party delivery service. This is significant because Chipotle also announced that the service will come with "a new, tamper-evident packaging seal to help ensure food is untouched during delivery."
The service also allows you to "leave special instructions for delivery drivers... to limit direct contact," which is something we're already seeing with other delivery services.
Precautions aside, the company is excited to highlight its Delivery Kitchen capabilities.
"Our Delivery Kitchen is like a Chipotle within a Chipotle, preparing real, fresh, personalized bowls and burritos solely for digital guests," Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, said in a press release. Think Chipotle's burrito assembly line, but well behind the front counter.
To get the free delivery deal, just spend over $10 on your order. In other words, get yourself a meal and, for the love of Gosh, treat yourself to some guac in these trying times.
