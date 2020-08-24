Chipotle's Offering Free Delivery & Chance to Win a Year's Worth of Burritos
To win the free burritos, you'll have to play the burrito chain's game.
Personally, I don't need much of an incentive to spend my hard-earned paycheck on a monstrous barbacoa and guac-stuffed burrito. Getting through another work from home week is justification enough, but now that Chipotle is giving us free delivery every single Monday in September, you have no reason not to, either.
We've had free delivery before, but this time, there's an added perk. To celebrate the promo, the Mexican-style fast casual chain will be announcing a major sporting event as the "matchup of the week" on its social channels and asking fans to guess the final score. A lucky 10 people who get it right each week will score an entire year's worth of free burritos.
"Sports are officially back, and fans want to be a part of the action even though stadiums are empty," chief marketing officer Chris Brandt said in a statement on Monday. "Free Delivery Monday Matchup gives our Rewards members an opportunity to gamify their favorite Chipotle orders in parallel with live sports for the chance to win real food and big-time bragging rights."
We got FREE delivery every Monday through 9/28. And if ur into sportz, we’re playing a little game each one too. Follow us on Twitter @ChipotleTweets and here to stay in the know. • $10 min/$200 max. Mondays only, 8/24 to 9/28/20. Chipotle website/mobile app only. Full terms: chip.tl/fdm. • NoPurch or Order Nec. Open to legal US residents 13+. Drawings each Monday between 8/24 and 9/28/2020; 10 winners/Drawing. “Free Burritos for a Year” means 52 Chipotle Rewards credits good for 1 free burrito entrée per week for a year. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC. See Official Rules for full details chip.tl/fdm.
Here's how it works: Rewards members will have to place an order through the delivery before the game starts and put their final score prediction as the entrée name. Or if you wanna skip the purchase part (I don't know why you'd forego a burrito, but OK) you can just email Mondays@chipotle.com with your guess. Winning predictions will then be entered for a chance to win those burritos.
Chipotle will give away the year's supply to 10 fans a week through September 28, which will be redeemable through the rewards app.
