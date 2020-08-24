Personally, I don't need much of an incentive to spend my hard-earned paycheck on a monstrous barbacoa and guac-stuffed burrito. Getting through another work from home week is justification enough, but now that Chipotle is giving us free delivery every single Monday in September, you have no reason not to, either.

We've had free delivery before, but this time, there's an added perk. To celebrate the promo, the Mexican-style fast casual chain will be announcing a major sporting event as the "matchup of the week" on its social channels and asking fans to guess the final score. A lucky 10 people who get it right each week will score an entire year's worth of free burritos.

"Sports are officially back, and fans want to be a part of the action even though stadiums are empty," chief marketing officer Chris Brandt said in a statement on Monday. "Free Delivery Monday Matchup gives our Rewards members an opportunity to gamify their favorite Chipotle orders in parallel with live sports for the chance to win real food and big-time bragging rights."