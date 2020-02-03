Chipotle's Giving Everyone Free Delivery Every Sunday This Month

January was a rough month. It was too cold, resolutions went out the window, and the endless trudge that is life carried on while the glamour of the new decade faded. We need healing. We need comfort. What we all really, really need is a burrito.
Thankfully, Chipotle is here to deliver. Literally. The fast casual chain that serves Mexican-inspired fare is providing free delivery every single Sunday in February to help us get through the next leg of winter. We can really use all the help we can get, if we're being honest.
The free delivery deal is only available through orders on the Chipotle app or via order.chipotle.com and the final day for free delivery is Sunday, February 23. To unlock free delivery, the order must surpass a $10 minimum -- so throw in the chips and guac you absolutely wanted.
