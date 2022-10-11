Chipotle Is Giving Away Free & Cheap Burritos Plus $25,000 in Cash for Halloween

For the 22nd straight year, Chipotle is bringing back its Boo-rito promotion on Halloween. Between 3 pm local time and close on October 31, you can score a free $6 entrée when you visit your local chain. The only difference than in years past? The free food doesn't end there.

To take part in the IRL Boo-rito deal, rewards members can simply open the Chipotle app, tap "SCAN," and scan their ID at the register.

Now as for the additional free food we promised, we're getting there. Chipotle is joining BeReal, the popular Gen Z social media app that gives users a 2-minute deadline to share what they're actually doing when the notification goes off. If you snap a BeReal in costume at Chipotle on October 31, share it to Instagram Stories, and tag the chain @Chipotle with #booritosweepstakes, you could win free burritos for a year. There are 10 prizes in total in this inaugural sweepstakes the chain has dubbed BooReal.