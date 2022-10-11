Chipotle Is Giving Away Free & Cheap Burritos Plus $25,000 in Cash for Halloween
The chain is teaming up with Cash App for giveaways all month long.
For the 22nd straight year, Chipotle is bringing back its Boo-rito promotion on Halloween. Between 3 pm local time and close on October 31, you can score a free $6 entrée when you visit your local chain. The only difference than in years past? The free food doesn't end there.
To take part in the IRL Boo-rito deal, rewards members can simply open the Chipotle app, tap "SCAN," and scan their ID at the register.
Now as for the additional free food we promised, we're getting there. Chipotle is joining BeReal, the popular Gen Z social media app that gives users a 2-minute deadline to share what they're actually doing when the notification goes off. If you snap a BeReal in costume at Chipotle on October 31, share it to Instagram Stories, and tag the chain @Chipotle with #booritosweepstakes, you could win free burritos for a year. There are 10 prizes in total in this inaugural sweepstakes the chain has dubbed BooReal.
"Boorito is all about having fun with your friends and enjoying real food in our restaurants," Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a press release. "After two years of celebrating virtually, we're leveling up the in-person experience with fun activations on social that will help bring fans together on Halloween."
In addition to cheap and free food, the Burrito slinger is teaming up with Cash App to pay fans too. Sign up for Chipotle Rewards, follow @Chipotletweets, and drop the tag $cashtag with #ChipotleBoorito as a reply to the chain's tweets on October 13, October 20, October 25, or October 27. The chain is giving out $5,000 each of those days, up until October 27 when it's doubling down on the prize with a $10,000 cash finale.
Get your free burritos, or better yet, get the cash so you can buy even more burritos.
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.