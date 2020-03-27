Chipotle Is Giving Out Free Food for Your Next Houseparty Video Meet-Up

In this challenging time of social distancing and self quarantine, restaurants -- from local favorites to massive fast food companies -- are changing up their operations to offer new delivery options, and in a lot of cases, free delivery. Chipotle is among the many major chains currently waiving delivery fees, but it's not stopping there. Now, it's surprising people with free food.
On Friday, Chipotle announced that it's setting burrito fans up with a bunch of free food for their next Houseparty group video meet-up by handing out entree coupon codes. No, the company isn't somehow crashing your Houseparty conversation. Before you can potentially win the free burritos, you have to opt into the giveaway by adding @Chipotle to your group chat on Instagram. If the chain randomly chooses you for the free grub, it'll send you the coupon codes via the Instagram group chat, according to a spokesperson for the chain.
The idea is that if you win the free food, you'll order it to eat together with your friends on Houseparty. Then again, nobody's going to be checking or holding you to that.
The surprise giveaways come as part of the company's "Chipotle Together" initiative, which it says is meant to encourage social interaction online during the COVID-19, or new coronavirus, pandemic. Earlier this month, Chipotle hosted virtual lunch parties with celeb guests and free burrito giveaways throughout. Additionally, it's offering free delivery with tamper-proof packaging through the rest of March.
