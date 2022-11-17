Here's How You Can Get Free Chipotle During the 2022 World Cup

If you're a fan of soccer and anything that even slightly resembles Mexican food then you're going to want to listen up. Chipotle, national purveyor of burrito bowls and an official partner of the US Soccer Federation, announced a new deal today that involves a lot of free meals. Five thousand to be exact.

The two organizations will team up to distribute 5,000 free entrée codes every time the US Men's National Team (USMNT) scores a goal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Deal-eligible tournament matches will take place on November 21, 25, and 29, when the USMNT will face off against Wales, England and Iran, respectively.

All told, the company's "Bowls for Goals" initiative plans to give away up to $1 million of free meals through the program.

How does it work? Well, after every USMNT goal, a code for a free entrée will be revealed on Twitter. The Chipotle (@CHIPOTLETWEETS) and U.S. Men's National Team (@USMNT) accounts plan to tweet them out together. The first 5,000 fans to text the tweet-exclusive code to 888222 will receive another code that can then be used for a free entrée at their local Chipotle. The code is valid for anyone ages 13 and up.

To add to the celebratory vibe, two members of the USMNT have concocted their own personalized burrito bowl recipes for the event. Each dish will be available to order via the Chipotle app and on Chipotle.com for a limited time.



Christian Pulisic Bowl Chicken, white rice, pinto beans, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, and guacamole.



Weston McKennie Bowl Double chicken, white rice, extra tomatillo-red salsa, extra sour cream, cheese, lettuce, and guacamole.





Chipotle is also offering soccer fans a $0 delivery fee on match days for the US Men's National Team during group play. Just order via the Chipotle app with the code USMNT22.