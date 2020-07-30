News Chipotle Is Giving Out Free Guac on Friday for National Avocado Day The burrito chain wants to help you celebrate National Avocado Day on July 31.

National Avocado Day is Friday, July 31. And while you probably weren't planning on celebrating this relatively obscure food holiday (it's no National Ice Cream Day!), Chipotle is providing a pretty good reason to revel in the existence of the creamy, green fruit: free servings of its beloved guacamole. The burrito chain announced the special promotion this week, promising Chipotle Rewards members a free serving of guac on top of any entrée -- burrito, burrito bowl, salad, or order of tacos. The chain's more than 15 million loyalty program members will find the offer in their account wallets on July 31. If you're not already a member, you'll have to sign up by July 30 in order to receive access to the deal, according to a spokesperson for the company.

In addition to scooping up tons of free guac for the occasion, Chipotle is also giving away a year of free guac to lucky customers. The guac giveaway is a tad complex, but I'll do my best to explain it. Chipotle has created six Chipotle Rewards accounts, each pre-loaded with a year of free guac (52 weekly free guac rewards). Basically, the chain wants fans to guess the passwords to gain access to these accounts, and will post hints and clues on its social media channels on July 29 and July 30. To enter a guess, you'll have to text your crack at the password to 888-222. If you guess the correct password, one of the six accounts pre-loaded with the year of free guac will be yours. Yeah, it's not the easiest contest to explain. But you know what's easy? Making Chipotle's guacamole recipe for yourself at home. You can always just do that.

