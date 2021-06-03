You Can Get Free Chipotle Guac When You Order Through Uber Eats Right Now
Now through June 16, you can snag a free side *just because.*
When you're in the moment, that extra $1.95 for guacamole doesn't feel like you're breaking the bank. However, we all know Chipotle isn't a meal, it's a lifestyle—which means, those guac orders are probably adding up. Luckily, the burrito slinger is doing us all a solid this month and giving us that heavenly smashed avocado dip for free via Uber Eats.
Between June 3 and June 16, you can get a side of guacamole with your order for $0.00, just because. The only stipulation is that you order something. What that something is, is entirely up to you—a bowl? A salad? A straight-up burrito? Hop on the app, load up your cart, and use the code FREEGUAC to snag the freebie.
Of course, ICYMI, Chipotle actually released its guacamole recipe last year to keep us sane during peak quarantine. Executive chef Chad Brauze hopped on Instagram to school the chain's biggest fans on how to whip up the creation all on their own. All it takes? Avocados, lime juice, cilantro, some red onion, jalapeños, and kosher salt.
If you need a little help with the rest of your order, we gotchu. Chipotle unleashed a nearly historic addition in March: After extensive testing, the Hand-Crafted Quesadilla became its first new customizable entree in 17 years. And you know what? It's damn good with a dollop of free guac on top.
"We're so excited to answer the call from fans and introduce one of the most highly anticipated menu items in our brand's history," chief marketing officer Chris Brandt said in a statement at the time of its release. "The Hand-Crafted Quesadilla brings so many new possibilities to our menu, and fans will love exploring fresh flavor combinations through its sides and salsa options."