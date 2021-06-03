You Can Get Free Chipotle Guac When You Order Through Uber Eats Right Now

When you're in the moment, that extra $1.95 for guacamole doesn't feel like you're breaking the bank. However, we all know Chipotle isn't a meal, it's a lifestyle—which means, those guac orders are probably adding up. Luckily, the burrito slinger is doing us all a solid this month and giving us that heavenly smashed avocado dip for free via Uber Eats.

Between June 3 and June 16, you can get a side of guacamole with your order for $0.00, just because. The only stipulation is that you order something. What that something is, is entirely up to you—a bowl? A salad? A straight-up burrito? Hop on the app, load up your cart, and use the code FREEGUAC to snag the freebie.

Of course, ICYMI, Chipotle actually released its guacamole recipe last year to keep us sane during peak quarantine. Executive chef Chad Brauze hopped on Instagram to school the chain's biggest fans on how to whip up the creation all on their own. All it takes? Avocados, lime juice, cilantro, some red onion, jalapeños, and kosher salt.