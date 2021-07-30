Chipotle's Giving Everyone Free Guac for National Avocado Day

This Saturday, July 31, is National Avocado Day and—as expected—Chipotle is celebrating by giving out free guac. Most days, it costs a little extra to add that rich, slightly spicy green goop to your bowl or burrito. On National Avocado Day, however, you can score a scoop for no additional charge.

There's just one catch: The special guac deal is only good online or via Chipotle's mobile app. Customers who build a bowl, burrito, quesadilla, or taco order loaded with guac through the chain's digital ordering platforms can enter the promo code AVO2021 at checkout. The code will erase the cost of the guac and your pockets will rejoice. This deal applies to guac as a topping or a side, so you're all set either way.

"National Avocado Day, our most popular 'Chipotday,' has long given our fans something extra to celebrate on July 31," Chris Brandy, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle, said in a press release. "We're excited to continue the tradition this year by offering fresh, hand-mashed guac for free via our digital channels only with the promo code AVO2021."

Don't get overzealous with it, though. Chipotle's free guac deal is only good for one free topping or side per customer. Guests who order in person won't be able to cash in on the National Avocado Day deal. Instead, order for delivery or pickup.

If you're worried about delivery fees, don't. Chipotle is also offering free delivery through the Chipotle app and website through August 1. That means even more savings and less work for you.