Chipotle Is Giving Out Free Lunches to People Who Forget Theirs at Home

New year, new you. We all have goals we'd like to achieve: maybe work out more, drink less, and actually pack a lunch so we don't have to spend so much money buying food five times a week. Sometimes, meal prepping works and we joylessly eat plain chicken and rice for four days straight. Other times, lunch is hopelessly abandoned at home during the morning rush. It happens.
Chipotle, however, wants to help. The chain is randomly DM'ing people on Twitter who have expressed woe about their forgotten lunches with codes for a free meal. And yes, I'd much rather eat a burrito bowl than the sad soup I bulk made when I was feeling ambitious.
This 10-Pound Stuffed Pizza Is a Crust-Lover's Dream
You could even opt for one of Chipotle's specialized Lifestyle bowls that fit the keto, paleo, and Whole30 diet. Like, sure, you forgot to bring lunch, but at least you're eating a healthier option, right?
If you accidentally snoozed on your Tupperware full of homemade eats at home, there is a chance Chipotle will swoop in and save the day. Why not take the Twitter to complain about it? You never know which corporate Twitter account will answer your call.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.