You Can Get Free Queso Blanco at Chipotle Through Sunday to Celebrate the Super Bowl

It might not feel like a lot to spring for the $1.25 side of Queso Blanco, but considering our Burrito Bowl habit, the added expense starts to pile up. That doesn't mean we're advocating for a cheese-free Chipotle experience, though. It just means you have an extra incentive to get your fix in this week while the chain is giving it away for free.

To celebrate the football season's big finale (also known as the Super Bowl), Chipotle is hosting its longest-running free Queso Blanco offer to date. Between Wednesday, February 9, and Sunday, February 13, you can get a free small side or topping of the Mexican-style chain's fan-favorite queso when you use the code QBLANCO at checkout in the Chipotle app or online at Chipotle.com. The only stipulation? Order a full-priced entrée with it.

Here's what's even better, you can take advantage of the promo every single day it's running. Want queso Wednesday through Sunday? Go for it.

Chipotle debuted its Queso Blanco (also known as the brand's second attempt at the melted cheese dip) in February 2020. The new recipe features 13 real ingredients, including Monterey Jack, White Cheddar, serrano, poblano, and chipotle peppers with no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

"Feedback on Queso Blanco in the test markets exceeded our expectations and it quickly became clear that we needed to give all of our guests access to this delicious queso," chief marketing officer at Chipotle Chris Brandt said at the time of its launch. "Our culinary team perfected a recipe of real, responsibly sourced ingredients, helping to advance our mission of Cultivating a Better World."