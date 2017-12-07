Chipotle Finally Changed Its Queso Recipe & You Can Try It for Free

After a barrage of negative reviews decried Chipotle's much-hyped queso as "a crime against cheese" and "expired Velveeta," the burrito chain has finally responded to the mounting negative feedback by rolling out a new recipe that gives the queso a "creamier" texture. Now, it looks like you can give the cheese sauce a chance (or a second chance) for free, thanks to Chipotle's latest promotion for the holidays.
Here's the deal:
Show up to your local Chipotle wearing your "cheesiest" holiday sweater on Tuesday, December 12, and they'll reward you with free queso on your entree when you order a burrito, burrito bowl, order of tacos, or salad. Yes, the free queso is sadly limited to a single day, but it seems like Chipotle is leaving the kinds of sweaters it'll reward with the cheese sauce pretty open-ended, saying only "just like your burrito order, it's what you make of it" and "surprise us," according the company's website. In case you need some inspiration, this one will probably do the job.
It's worth noting the free queso usually costs $1.25 as an entree add-on, so while the deal's not as good as some of Chipotle's other recent promotions, it's almost certainly worth taking advantage of it you already plan on grabbing a burrito -- and wearing a sweater -- that day. As you can imagine, Chipotle is also hoping you'll use the opportunity to try its new and improved queso recipe, which a spokesperson describes as "creamier but still [having] a really delicious flavor" while still following the company's strict all-natural ingredients policy. However, you do run the risk of drenching your burrito bowl with the stuff only to find out you still don't like.
Let's hope they got it right this time.
