Chipotle's Newest Protein Brings a 'Whole New Dimension' to Its Menu
You can get free delivery on orders of the steak between September 17 and September 25.
Late last month, Chipotle added Chicken Al Pastor to menus, but as a limited trial run across Denver and Indianapolis—leaving the rest of us bummed about our boring, old Burrito Bowl orders. But now, the Mexican-style fast-casual restaurant is introducing an all-new proteinnationwide.
On Tuesday, Chipotle unveiled its Garlic Guajillo Steak, which is joining menus across the US and Canada. The tender cuts of steak are seasoned with garlic and guajillo peppers and then finished with fresh lime and a sprinkle of cilantro. According to the brand itself, the launch brings "a whole new dimension of steak" to customers.
"We're listening to our guests' requests for intriguing new flavors," the chain's Vice President of Culinary Nevielle Panthaky said in the press release. "Garlic Guajillo Steak pairs the familiar craveability of garlic with the allure of guajillo into an awesome protein with a slight kick."
As for the celebration (Chipotle knows how to launch a product), the company is offering free delivery on all Garlic Guajillo Steak orders placed through the Chipotle app or website between September 17 and September 25, 2022.
Chipotle is also bringing its steak to the metaverse. The innovation launched in Roblox earlier this morning and gives fans a sneak peek of their soon-to-be favorite. "By launching Garlic Guajillo Steak in the metaverse, we are able to share our culinary traditions and real food proposition with Gen Z," Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in the release. "For the first time, fans can discover our latest menu innovation from our head chef with an immersive experience that blends the best of Chipotle’s digital and physical worlds."