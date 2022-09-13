Chipotle's Newest Protein Brings a 'Whole New Dimension' to Its Menu

Late last month, Chipotle added Chicken Al Pastor to menus, but as a limited trial run across Denver and Indianapolis—leaving the rest of us bummed about our boring, old Burrito Bowl orders. But now, the Mexican-style fast-casual restaurant is introducing an all-new proteinnationwide.

On Tuesday, Chipotle unveiled its Garlic Guajillo Steak, which is joining menus across the US and Canada. The tender cuts of steak are seasoned with garlic and guajillo peppers and then finished with fresh lime and a sprinkle of cilantro. According to the brand itself, the launch brings "a whole new dimension of steak" to customers.

"We're listening to our guests' requests for intriguing new flavors," the chain's Vice President of Culinary Nevielle Panthaky said in the press release. "Garlic Guajillo Steak pairs the familiar craveability of garlic with the allure of guajillo into an awesome protein with a slight kick."