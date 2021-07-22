Chipotle is Celebrating Team USA with Gold-Wrapped Burritos
From July 23 through August 1, there will also be no delivery fee on the Chipotle app or on Chipotle.com.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are just days away (and yes, they're still called the 2020 Olympics) and Chipotle is ready to go for the gold. No, burrito-making hasn't been added to the Games. Not yet, anyway. Chipotle may not be bringing home a shiny gold medal, but it is rolling out new gold foil in honor of all the American athletes competing in Tokyo.
Chipotle will start dishing out gold foil-wrapped burritos on July 23. That's the day of the opening ceremony, in case you've been living under a rock. That also means that you can chow down on a gold-wrapped burrito while watching the opening ceremony, just as the Greek Gods intended. FYI, the gold foil won't be available everywhere, and only for a short time.
This isn't the first time Chipotle has served up gold foil-wrapped burritos, but the gold foil hasn't seen the light of day in a decade. The taco chain previously sold gold foil-wrapped burritos in 2011 while celebrating its 18th anniversary.
"We pride ourselves on being a go-to restaurant for many of the country's top competitors," Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle, said in a release. "Our gold foil is symbolic of our support of American athletics and commitment to providing Real Food for Real Athletes."
