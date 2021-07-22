Chipotle is Celebrating Team USA with Gold-Wrapped Burritos

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are just days away (and yes, they're still called the 2020 Olympics) and Chipotle is ready to go for the gold. No, burrito-making hasn't been added to the Games. Not yet, anyway. Chipotle may not be bringing home a shiny gold medal, but it is rolling out new gold foil in honor of all the American athletes competing in Tokyo.

Chipotle will start dishing out gold foil-wrapped burritos on July 23. That's the day of the opening ceremony, in case you've been living under a rock. That also means that you can chow down on a gold-wrapped burrito while watching the opening ceremony, just as the Greek Gods intended. FYI, the gold foil won't be available everywhere, and only for a short time.

This isn't the first time Chipotle has served up gold foil-wrapped burritos, but the gold foil hasn't seen the light of day in a decade. The taco chain previously sold gold foil-wrapped burritos in 2011 while celebrating its 18th anniversary.

"We pride ourselves on being a go-to restaurant for many of the country's top competitors," Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle, said in a release. "Our gold foil is symbolic of our support of American athletics and commitment to providing Real Food for Real Athletes."

In addition to serving customers gold medal-adjacent burritos, from July 23 through August 1, there will also be no delivery fee on the Chipotle app or on Chipotle.com.