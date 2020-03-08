Chipotle Just Launched a Merch Collection That's Dyed With Avocado Leftovers

If you're already spending an inappropriate portion of your salary on Chipotle, you might want to make room for more in your budget -- and this time it's not because of a new queso recipe or that heavenly cauliflower rice. The burrito bowl slinger is introducing an entire line responsibly-sourced clothing that was dyed with leftover avocado pits.

This isn't your run-of-the-mill merch drop. The Chipotle Goods collection features denim jackets, camisoles, phone cases, and reusable lunch bags created from organic cotton with an emphasis on size inclusivity and gender-neutral pieces. All profits from the line will benefit organizations making fashion and farming more sustainable. So you're not just upping your wardrobe -- you're doing good in the process.

"The collection includes an open-looped line of apparel dyed with avocado pits upcycled from its restaurants," a rep for Chipotle told Thrillist and other media outlets Monday. " Known for its famous six ingredient guac recipe, Chipotle is left with nearly 300 million avocado pits in its restaurants each year. The company is now upcycling leftover pits to create several natural avo dyed goods. Each unique piece from the avo dyed collection requires five avocado pits, roughly equivalent to five orders of guac."