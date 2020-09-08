Chipotle Will Give You Free Chips & Guac When You Use Its New Group Ordering Option
Plus, free burritos for a year if you nail the chain's TikTok challenge.
Some things in life are sacred, like your Chipotle order. You shouldn't have to compromise on that just because you're delivering bowls for an entire crew. So, the burrito slinger just launched an in-app group ordering feature that lets everyone get exactly what they want.
Here's how it works: The new family-friendly option allows each individual to get their own bowl, salad, tacos, whatever on one all-inclusive order. You just have to sign up for a Chipotle rewards account, send a shareable link to your eating buddies, and submit a digital purchase for pickup or delivery. And as if that whole convenient upgrade weren't enough, the company is also giving us free guac when we try out the feature.
Fro now through September 13, you can score Chipotle's family extra offer, which gets you free large chips and large guac, when you order four or more entrées with promo code "4FAMILY."
In honor of the new group ordering feature, Chipotle is also hosting another TikTok challenge and giving free burritos for a year to five families or friend groups. Entering should be easy enough, too. Just hit up the video platform, share why your group deserves to be sponsored, and tag #ChipotleSponsorUs and #contest.
"With people spending more time with their loved ones, we’re quickly seeing TikTok become a family affair," chief marketing officer Chris Brandt said in a statement. "Our #ChipotleSponsorUs TikTok challenge will inspire creativity on the platform and highlight our new group ordering feature which eliminates the stress of collecting everyone’s Chipotle order."
