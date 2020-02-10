Chipotle's New 'Guac Mode' Gets You Free Guacamole This Month

In the grand scheme of spending, an additional $2-$3 for guacamole doesn't sound all that excessive. But add up your annual Chipotle spending and suddenly you've dropped $200 on smashed avocados. Luckily, the fast casual Mexican chain is doing its part to help us save -- by offering free guac all month long.
On Monday, Chipotle announced the launch of "Guac Mode," a Chipotle Rewards perk to celebrate the program's one-year anniversary. Existing members and newcomers (you have 10 more days to join) can unlock the deal by texting "Guac Mode" to 888-222 or visiting chipotle.com/guacmode, according to a press release.
"Our fans absolutely love our fresh, handmade guac, especially when it's not extra," Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a statement. "It's been an incredible first year of Chipotle Rewards and initiating Guac Mode -- which gives our members free guac in February and extras all year long -- is a perfect way to thank our loyal customers."
Once you've claimed the promo, you'll receive a free topping or side of guac with the purchase of any regular burrito, burrito bowl, tacos, whatever in February. Chipotle Rewards members will also score 10 points for every dollar spent, Save up to 1,250 points and you've got yourself a free meal.
Oh, and for the final two Sundays of February, our pals over at Chipotle are offering free delivery on orders of $10 or more.
