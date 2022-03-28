Get Into Guac Mode & Get Free Guacamole from Chipotle

Back in 2020, Chipotle launched "Guac Mode" to celebrate the first anniversary of its rewards program. Now, at the three-year mark, the chain is bringing its promotion back so that fans can snag spontaneous free sides of its beloved smashed avocado recipe through March 31.

Both new and existing rewards members can join Guac Mode between now and Thursday. Once you've activated the feature, the freebies will start rolling in.

"Since Guac Mode launched two years ago, we've given out more than seven million orders of free guac to fans enrolled in the program," chief marketing officer Chris Brandt said in a press release. "With surprise guac rewards and extra cash drops on the line, Guac Mode is a can't miss opportunity for all Chipotle fans."