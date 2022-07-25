Get 1 Cent Guac and Queso from Chipotle This Week

Chipotle is now accepting digital currency as a form of payment. To celebrate, the chain is giving away $200,000 in cryptocurrency and selling its guac and Queso Blanco for just $0.01 each.

You can now pay for your burrito with 98 different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, Solana, and Dogecoin. To win some of your own crypto, you can play the new Chipotle game "Buy the Dip" online from 10 am to 6 pm PT every day until July 31. You'll need to log in or create a Chipotle Rewards account to play the game. To win, you must be a legal resident of the US and at least 18 years old. Chipotle will give thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency to winning players each day.

"We want to build the next generation of Chipotle fandom by connecting with the Web3 community," said Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle Chris Brandt in a press release. "We're excited to bring positivity to the crypto conversation by empowering fans to 'Buy The Dip.'"

Into crypto or not, you can add Queso Blanco and guacamole to your Chipotle order for just $0.01 until July 31, which is National Avocado Day. To take advantage of this deal, you'll have to log on and play the Buy the Dip game to snag the necessary promo codes throughout the week. Head over to www.ChipotleBuytheDip.xyz.On July 31, you can also get the $0.01 guac as a side or entree topping by using the code AVO2022 at checkout via the Chipotle mobile app or the Chipotle website.