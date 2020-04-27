Chipotle Unveiled its Guacamole Recipe So You Never Have to Pay Extra Again
Banana bread baking is old news.
The whole "guac is extra" schtick is tired. We know. It's an annoying but unavoidable byproduct of our borderline obsessive Chipotle habit. But if you're looking to shave off a few extra bucks from your order -- or just skip the chain altogether -- you don't have to go without the addictive smashed avocado concoction. Chipotle has finally unveiled its guacamole recipe so you can whip up yours right at home.
The fast casual restaurant's Executive Chef Chad Brauze took to Instagram Friday to school fans on Chipotle's prized guac. And while this isn't the first time we've gotten a glimpse at the recipe, we've never had Chef Chad's expertise to guide us through.
Here's Chipotle's guacamole recipe:
- 2 ripe Hass avocados
- 2 tsp lime juice
- 2 tbsp cilantro, chopped
- 1/4 cup red onion, diced
- 1/2 jalapeño including seeds, diced
- 1/4 tsp kosher salt
For Brauze's recipe variations, including his superfood guac, the extra-est guac, and guac ranch spinoffs, you can tune into his how-to.
Even if you're trying to save on the takeout front, Chipotle is giving you a great excuse to order up a burrito or bowl to pair with your at-home guacamole mix. The chain is offering free delivery for every single day in April and all you have to do to score the promo is spend $10. Easy enough.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.