Massive Chipotle Hack Hit 'Most' Locations, Here's How to Check If It Affects You

Chipotle hack
Chipotle has had plenty of bumps along the road to recovering from a major E. coli crisis, which helped strip it of its title as America's favorite Mexican fast food chain. A major bump was felt by customers across the country back in April when the chain suffered a data breach that may have exposed customer credit card information to hackers. 

The company completed its investigation of the breach and reported Friday that the malware hit "most" locations. It likely exposed credit card information for customers who dined at Chipotle locations between March 24, 2017 and April 18, 2017.

Chipotle's announcement says the malware looked for "track data," "which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code." The chain has provided a list of locations impacted by the malware, which includes the suspected dates where customer information may have been vulnerable. 

In the announcement, Chipotles suggests what to do if your credit card is compromised. Those suggestions include placing a fraud alert on your credit file. That will cost you a small amount of money. Though the credit card breach took place at Chipotle, they are not liable for expenses, like fraud alerts, incurred in an attempt to protect yourself from their data breach.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

