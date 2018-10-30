Chipotle's Halloween Deal Gets You $4 Burritos

Chipotle's annual promotions are predictable. You know when they're coming, and you usually know what you're getting. Halloween is a pillar for the boorito joint, though this year's deal isn't quite as alluring as it has been in previous years.
You could once land yourself a $3 meal by wearing a costume, but times change. This year, head to Chipotle in a costume on Halloween and burritos are just $4 (yes, they're calling burritos "booritos," and why wouldn't they?). The deal is available from 3pm to close and applies to burritos, bowls, salads, and orders of tacos, in case you didn't get your fill on National Taco Day.
The deal is available in-restaurant and via delivery, which you can order right in the Chipotle app as of August of this year.
There won't be quality judgments on your costume from the Chipotle staff (probably), but you definitely get bonus points in the hearts of everyone around you for having something unique. Instead of going with someone from Black Panther, Solo, or Westworld go as Red Gerard, a skull asteroid, or the seal that slapped a boater with an octopus.
Make This Sushi Burrito at Home, Become a Snack Legend
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.