Chipotle Is Giving Out Free Burritos Right Now for the Holidays

Christmas miracles come in all sorts of forms, and this year, that includes free burritos. Chipotle is celebrating the holidays this year with a huge "Holiday Extravaganza" -- aka a giant burrito giveaway -- starting this week, the chain announced on Monday.
Beginning December 9 and running through December 13, Chipotle is handing out free burrito codes all willy nilly on Instagram. If you're one of the first 500 people to text the dropped code to 888-222, you'll receive one free entrée. Seriously, that's all you have to do for free burritos. Well, besides heading to your local Chipotle and ordering and whatnot.
Of course, you do have to beat out thousands of other people for a coveted spot among the first 500 texters. My tip is to turn on notifications for Chipotle posts so you can know exactly when the codes go up -- especially because the codes are taken down as soon as Chipotle gets 500 texts from lucky and speedy texters, according to a spokesperson. The posts will be popping up at random, so allowing notifications will certainly be useful if you don't want to spend your entire day refreshing Chipotle's IG feed.
And, OK, we said free burritos but you can get an order of tacos, a burrito bowl, or a salad if you really want to. Just be sure to snag some carne asada ASAP because it's leaving early in 2020.
