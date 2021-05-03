Chipotle's Giving Out Free Burritos This Week with Its New Trivia Game

Cinco de Mayo is a time of celebration at Mexican restaurants, and Chipotle is no exception. All week long, fans will have opportunities to win prizes from the fast casual chain if they can prove they have a high "Chipotle IQ."

Every morning this week—from Monday, May 3, to Friday, May 7—the company will upload a new Chipotle IQ Test, a 10-part trivia game that tests your knowledge of Chipotle's sourcing, ingredients, recipes, and sustainability efforts.

The first 50,000 people to correctly answer all 10 trivia questions each day will instantly win a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) burrito offer. If you get all 10 questions correctly but aren't one of the first 50,000 people to complete that day's test, you'll be automatically entered to win one of 100 Chipotle gift cards valued at $500. Note that you can only win one BOGO deal, so if you won on Monday, for example, you wouldn't be eligible for the remainder of the week.

On Wednesday, May 5—Cinco de Mayo proper—you will have a chance to earn "extra credit," too. The last five fans to comment the word "last" on Chipotle's Cinco de Mayo Instagram post before the clock hits 5:55 pm ET will each receive a $500 Chipotle gift card. For this part of the contest, your success depends purely on your timing.

"It's no secret that real Chipotle fans get real rewards," said Chris Brandt, Chipotle's chief marketing officer, in a press release. "We're always looking for ways to supercharge our super fans on Cinco, and this year, it's our true brand experts' time to shine."

If you're up for the challenge, head on over to ChipotleIQ.com and test your knowledge.

