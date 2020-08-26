Chipotle Just Launched an IQ Test & You Get Free Food for Scoring High

Contrary to popular belief, IQs can change with time. Keep that in mind while you're spending your days staring at walls and Animal Crossing, and consider taking Chipotle's new IQ test to make sure you're ready to re-enter the world.

Chipotle announced Wednesday that it's launching "Chipotle IQ." One thing, though... the company isn't going to test your spacial perception and language abilities. The focus is on Chipotle’s sourcing, ingredients, recipes, and sustainability efforts.

"Chipotle IQ allows our customers to discover Chipotle in a whole new way and rewards our most devoted brand experts," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, in a press release. "We’re introducing a test our fans will actually be excited to take."

The first 250,000 "brand experts" who get all 10 questions right will receive a digital buy-one-get-one free (BOGO) offer. The test features multiple choice, true or false questions, and write-in answers, and the company says you can take it as many times as you need to get a 100%, just as I tried to do on the Mensa practice test.

The contest begins on August 26 at 12:01am PT and ends on September 1 at 11:59pm PT, if the prizes don't run out earlier. Head to this website to enter, and receive the deal via text.

While fast food and fast casual restaurants have been busying themselves with fairly straightforward food deals and campaigns, Chipotle's gone rogue. A few weeks ago, for example, it ran a Tony Hawk Burrito campaign that offered free access to a video game, and a month before that, the company revealed insane menu hacks via TikTok.