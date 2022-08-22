Chipotle IQ Is Back and You Can Win One of 500,000 BOGO Offers

Chipotle is bringing back its IQ trivia game to test your knowledge about all things Chipotle and give away a ton of free food along the way. Winners will get one of the 500,000 Buy One Get One offers that Chipotle is handing out as part of the promotion. Every day this week, starting at 9 am PT you can take the Chipotle IQ game for a chance to win.

Here's how it works: If you are one of the first 100,000 fans to play each morning and you answer 10 out of 10 questions correctly you'll be given a BOGO offer and an extra credit question. If you answer the 11th question correctly, you will be entered to win one of 50 $500 Chipotle gift cards.

"Just in time for back to school, we're relaunching Chipotle IQ to recognize our true brand experts," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, in a press release. "The test has always generated incredible fan engagement, and we're excited to introduce an entirely new set of questions and an extra credit challenge for 2022."

To play and enter to win, head to www.ChipotleIQ.com. The questions will be multiple choice, true or false, and write-in—if you've ever taken a pop quiz in middle school this should be a familiar format. But, instead of being quizzed on math or history, it will be about Chipotle ingredients and preparations.

To be eligible, you must be at least 13 years old (with parental consent), and a legal resident of the US. The contest will end on August 26, at 11:59 pm PT. There is a limit of one prize per person and phone number.

Good luck!