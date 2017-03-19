Chipotle Is Making Another Big Change

After spending several months rolling out free burrito deals, marketing campaigns, and numerous new food safety measures, Chipotle ended 2016 by introducing a new company mission and ditching its longtime co-CEO setup as part of the long recovery from its food-borne illness crisis. Now, it looks like the chain is making another big change at the top.

Chipotle announced last Friday that four of the 12 directors on its board would not seek reelection at the company's upcoming shareholder meeting, according to a report by Reuters. The news comes just three months after Chipotle made a deal with activist investor Bill Ackman, whose firm owns a 10% stake in the company, to "refresh" the board with four new members. Some shareholders have previously criticized the board for being too cozy with management. A Chipotle spokesperson, however, said the latest move is not the result of pressure from Ackman or other investors, but rather "individual decisions," per the report.