Chipotle Has a New Free Burrito Deal Just for Nurses

Considering all the long, grueling hospital shifts and all the times they take care of you and your family during some of your best and worst moments, saying nurses don't have the easiest jobs in the world is an understatement. So, any chance to celebrate the often unsung heroes and heroines of the medical world are especially worth noting, including a new promotion for free burritos from Chipotle.
Here's the deal:
If you're a nurse and have your work ID handy, Chipotle will give you one free burrito, burrito bowl, salad, or order of tacos on Wednesday, June 14, with the purchase of an entree. Chipotle said the buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal applies to all types of nurses -- RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, and CAN -- and is good all day. Nurses can show things like their hospital or medical office nurse ID or even a nursing license to claim the free food. We're just going to assume that simply showing up in scrubs won't cut it.
Additionally, Chipotle has limited the promotion to only orders that are placed inside of its restaurants and not online, according to the fine print, so plan your Chipotle run during your lunch break/dinner break/overnight shift snack accordingly.
